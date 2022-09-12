‘It actually sucks’: Marlon Humphrey hilariously reveals downside of being Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is arguably one of the biggest stars in the NFL today, and for good reason. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is widely popular among fans due to his style of play and humble disposition. Fans love Jackson, and it’s clear that the quarterback also love the fans who support him night in and night out.

With great fame comes great responsibility, however, and a Ravens teammate detailed how hard it is to be Lamar Jackson. Marlon Humphrey, the star cornerback of the team, tweeted about the QB’s experience after their Week 1 win.

It actually sucks to be famous famous. This man Lamar dinner getting cold because the whole restaurant has lined up to take a picture with him — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) September 12, 2022

When you’re as popular as Lamar Jackson, you’re inevitably going to be mobbed by fans wherever you go. That’s just one of the many things sports stars have to deal with. Still, despite probably being inconvenienced at a public place, the Ravens star QB still graciously took his time with the fans.

He so humble bro. We tried to save him but he said he was good lol https://t.co/Goee4jsOQn — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) September 12, 2022

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are in a good mood after their excellent Week 1. Facing off against the upstart New York Jets, Baltimore handled their business with relative ease. Humphrey and the defense shone, limiting New York to just 9 points in the game. After an injury-filled 2021 season, it’s great to see this team fully healthy and running on all cylinders.

The Ravens are looking to finally make it to their first Super Bowl in the Lamar Jackson era. While contract extensions between their QB and the team have stalled, it seems like they are still dedicated to their initial goal. Their Week 1 domination of the Jets showcased that.