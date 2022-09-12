fbpx
Connect with us

NFL

‘It actually sucks’: Marlon Humphrey hilariously reveals downside of being Lamar Jackson

Marlon Humphrey, Ravens, Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is arguably one of the biggest stars in the NFL today, and for good reason. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is widely popular among fans due to his style of play and humble disposition. Fans love Jackson, and it’s clear that the quarterback also love the fans who support him night in and night out.

With great fame comes great responsibility, however, and a Ravens teammate detailed how hard it is to be Lamar Jackson. Marlon Humphrey, the star cornerback of the team, tweeted about the QB’s experience after their Week 1 win.

When you’re as popular as Lamar Jackson, you’re inevitably going to be mobbed by fans wherever you go. That’s just one of the many things sports stars have to deal with. Still, despite probably being inconvenienced at a public place, the Ravens star QB still graciously took his time with the fans.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are in a good mood after their excellent Week 1. Facing off against the upstart New York Jets, Baltimore handled their business with relative ease. Humphrey and the defense shone, limiting New York to just 9 points in the game. After an injury-filled 2021 season, it’s great to see this team fully healthy and running on all cylinders.

The Ravens are looking to finally make it to their first Super Bowl in the Lamar Jackson era. While contract extensions between their QB and the team have stalled, it seems like they are still dedicated to their initial goal. Their Week 1 domination of the Jets showcased that.

Justin Jefferson, Aaron Rodgers, Vikings, Packers
JUST IN:
Related Topics