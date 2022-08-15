The Baltimore Ravens could soon have one of their biggest playmakers back to 100%. Running back J.K. Dobbins could be nearing a full return to the field.

J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn ACL during the 2021 preseason. He has spent the last year recovering but finally looks to be ready to return.

Dobbins was activated off of the physically unable to participate list last week. He participated in practice, but only did individual drills.

On Monday, Dobbins officially returned to the field. He lined up with the offense and took part in plays on the field. Everything was non-contact, and there was no defense on the field, but it is an improvement for Dobbins.

After practice, head coach John Harbaugh spoke about Dobbins. He said that the running back is “back on track.” This leads many to believe that he could be back in time for the start of the regular season.

John Harbaugh said RB J.K. Dobbins is "back on track" after returning to practice today. "I thought he looked better than he did before last week," Harbaugh said. "So, he continues to improve. We'll see where it goes." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 15, 2022

Harbaugh went on to note how Dobbins looked during practice. He said, “I thought he looked better than he did before last week. So, he continues to improve. We’ll see where it goes.”

Prior to his injury in 2021, J.K. Dobbins had been a force in the Ravens’ backfield. During his rookie year in 2020, he played in 15 games. He rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns. Through the air, he brought in 18 receptions for 120 yards. He managed to average 6.1 yards per touch on the season.

Now, with a fully healthy J.K. Dobbins, the Ravens’ offense could return to its form. Led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, this team could be a legitimate threat in the AFC.