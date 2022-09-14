Ravens star J.K. Dobbins’ shocking admission on ACL injury last season

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins made a stunning revelation about the nature of the knee injury that has kept him on the sideline to start the 2022 NFL season. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season while nursing a torn ACL. That same injury kept him out of the season opener on Sunday. During a recent interview appearance with WJZ Sports, Dobbins revealed that it was more than an ACL injury that landed him on the shelf. The 23-year-old claims to have suffered an injury to his ACL, LCL, meniscus, and hamstring.

J.K. Dobbins on last year’s injury: “It wasn’t just a regular ACL. It was pretty bad.” Dobbins said he tore his ACL, LCL, hamstring and meniscus. “It would mean the world to me if I can go out there this Sunday and play well in front of a full house." pic.twitter.com/0SMwBNbqnW — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 14, 2022

Despite putting in work in his recovery, Dobbins was unfortunately not ready to suit up in Week 1. He’s adamant that won’t be the case next week, as he’s determined to get back for Week 2 when the Ravens host the Miami Dolphins in Baltimore.

It’s been almost two years since Dobbins last played in a regular-season NFL game, so he’ll have a chip on his shoulder when he does get back into the fold.

“It would mean the world to me if I can go out there this Sunday and play well in front of a full house,” said Dobbins.

In 2020, Dobbins had an excellent rookie year. He rushed the ball 134 times for an impressive 805 yards and 9 touchdowns. He featured in 15 games that year, starting just one. The Ravens drafted Dobbins in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 55th overall pick out of Ohio State.

After a lengthy recovery, Dobbins is finally nearing his return to action, which is great news for the Ravens. Considering the nature of his knee injury, it should be an emotional return for Dobbins on Sunday, if he’s able to go.