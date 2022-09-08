The Baltimore Ravens have been holding out that their young running back JK Dobbins will be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2022 season. John Harbaugh’s latest update on Dobbins may be the good news that the team and its fans have been waiting to hear all summer long.

Dobbins practice status hasn’t exactly been encouraging this summer, but the fact that he’s been practicing at all in the buildup to the Ravens Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets shows there’s a chance he could end up playing. Harbaugh’s latest comments on Dobbins’ status could certainly open the door for him to take the field with the rest of his teammates when the regular season begins for Baltimore on Sunday afternoon.

“I do like what I’ve seen so far, he’s really ascending quickly, especially in the last week, week-and-a-half. My plan is to decide by the end of the week which backs are going to be up. Really with J.K., just kind of measure where he’s at in terms of how he’s moving. Same with the other guys.” – John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

Rather than rule out Dobbins, John Harbaugh makes it sound like he has a decent shot to suit up on Sunday against New York. This is a great sign for Baltimore, as their backfield would be significantly weaker without Dobbins headlining it.

Dobbins has had a long road to recovery since he tore his ACL all the way back in August of last summer, but it appears as if he may be finally closing in on his return to game action as Week 1 approaches. The Ravens are going to be favored to beat the Jets even if Dobbins can’t play, but him suiting up could help the Ravens get in rhythm for the rest of the season.