The Baltimore Ravens recently signed pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney in order to bolster their defensive line. As he gets acclimated to the Ravens defensive system, Clowney reveals that he has one primary goal for the 2023 campaign, reports BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer Clifton Brown.

“I feel great. I think I'm going to play very well. I don't want to talk about it. My goal is to play 17 games this year. That's the only goal I'm shooting for. I'm going to put my pads on and show up and play every game, week in and week out.”

It is a good goal for Clowney in his first year with the Ravens after dealing with a slew of injuries over his nine NFL seasons. Going into his 10th season, Clowney believes playing in every game is a great milestone given how severe his injuries have been over his career.

“I got hurt my first game of my career. I had one of the worst injuries you could have. I battled back nine years straight, and it's been a ride. I'm telling you all – nobody knows how much pain I've been in or what I've been through, but I do and my family. I'm just trying to win on the backend right now and keep playing at a high level. I have a lot left in me. I just want to keep showing that.”

Obviously the injuries that Jadeveon Clowney has gone through before he joined the Ravens have been more than what meets the eye. Overall, Baltimore fans should be pleased if Clowney is able to suit up for every game in 2023 and can be a solid contributor to the defense.