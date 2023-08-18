The Baltimore Ravens are signing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Clowney signed a one-year deal with the Ravens.

Clowney visited the Ravens earlier this month and was presented a contract offer, according to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson. He then took a visit with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Clowney, who is 30 years old, played 12 games last season for the Cleveland Browns. He started 10 contests and had 28 tackles, 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Clowney, who was picked by the Houston Texans with the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, is a former second-team All-Pro pick (2016). He was named to the Pro Bowl three straight years from 2016 to 2018.

Jadeveon Clowney could push to start in the Ravens' defense. He could factor in as an edge rusher next to linebackers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, Rapoport said. Clowney's listed position is defensive end, where Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington are expected to start at left and right end, respectively.

Baltimore started its season 3-3 before it had a four-game winning streak in 2022. The Ravens then lost four of their last seven games and made the Wild Card round versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who this offseason signed the richest deal in NFL history, suffered a PCL sprain in Week 17 and missed the Ravens' playoff game, which they lost 24-17. Some felt that if Jackson were healthy, Baltimore would have won that game and perhaps advanced further in the AFC playoffs.

The Ravens' next preseason game is Monday at 8 p.m. ET. It is unclear when Clowney will make his debut.