Ravens stars JK Dobbins, Marcus Peters make important progress for Week 2 return

The Baltimore Ravens were destroyed by injuries in 2021. Both JK Dobbins and Marcus Peters were injured in training camp and missed the entire season. Neither player was able to suit up for their Week 1 victory over the New York Jets. On Thursday, the Ravens provided good news to fans as both Dobbins and Peters returned to practice, logging full sessions, according to ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley.

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins and CB Marcus Peters both had full participation in Thursday's practice. CB Marlon Humphrey (groin) was added to the injury report and was limited. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 15, 2022

Without Dobbins in the lineup, the Ravens struggled to move the ball on the ground. Kenyan Drake led the team with 11 carries but turned that into only 31 rushing yards. Lamar Jackson was next on the team with six rushes for 17 yards. As a team, the Ravens ran for just 63 yards on 21 carries.

That did not stop the Ravens from earning a win against the Jets. But this week they face the Miami Dolphins, a team that has dominated them in recent history. That includes a 22-10 loss last year when Jackson was sacked four times and threw an interception.

Baltimore’s offense is built on the ground game. Jackson, for all of the good things he does, is still not a polished passer. He lost his top receiver in Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. That puts an even larger emphasis on Baltimore’s ability to run the football effectively.

The team had just signed Drake, so it was not surprising to see him struggle. Gus Edwards is currently on the PUP list and cannot return until at least Week 5.

Peters, a former Pro Bowler, has not played since the Divisional Round playoff loss to the Bills during the 2020 season.