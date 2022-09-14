JK Dobbins takes huge step in return from ACL injury

The Baltimore Ravens may soon be getting back the face of their backfield. After missing week 1, JK Dobbins may be on course to play in week 2.

Dobbins has been out since tearing his ACL during the 2021 preseason. After hoping to make his return by week 1, Dobbins was unfortunately not ready to go. But the Ravens RB1 has reached an encouraging point in his recovery.

According to NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport, Dobbins was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. This is the first time that this has happened since his injury.

#Ravens RB JK Dobbins (knee) took a big step today, being a full participant in practice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2022

When healthy, JK Dobbins seems to be one of the more dominant running backs in the NFL. And he will be returning to an offense that is built for his skill set.

With Lamar Jackson entering yet another season as the Ravens QB1, this offense is full of potential. Alongside Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews looks to be dominant yet again. The 1,000 yard pass-catching tight end has quickly put himself into the argument for the best in the league.

Second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman already seems primed for a breakout. He is also now the WR1 of this group.

Adding Dobbins pack to this unit is just another major piece.

During his rookie season in 2020, Dobbins was a massive piece of the Ravens’ offense. He ran for 805 yards and nine touchdowns on 134 carries. He also added 120 receiving yards on 18 receptions.

A healthy Dobbins could help take this team even further. With Super Bowl aspirations, they will need him in their backfield.