Lamar Jackson led all QBs in surprising stat during Week 1

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens started their season off in a big way against the New York Jets. In week one, the Ravens took down the Jets 24-9.

On the way to their week 1 win, Jackson had a big performance. The veteran QB1 threw for 213 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. On the ground, he rushed for 17 yards on six carries.

While Lamar Jackson has been one of the NFL’s most prolific players since taking over as a starter during his rookie season in 2018, he is still heavily criticized. Specifically for his ability to throw the deep ball.

Many people are confused by these critiques as Jackson has led the NFL in passing touchdowns in the past and has been dominant when it comes to throwing the ball. But in week 1, Jackson may have silenced doubters yet again.

According to Football Outsiders, Jackson led all quarterbacks in average depth of target in week 1. He finished the game with 13.1 yards per target. Along with this, he was efficient with pushing the ball down the field. Nine of his 17 completions were 15 yards or more down the field. Three of these passes led to touchdowns.

Jackson was also efficient in hitting all of his main pass catchers. The second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman recorded two receptions for 59 receiving yards and one touchdown. Devin Duvernay recorded four receptions for 54 receiving yards and two touchdowns. And tight end Mark Andrews recorded five receptions for 52 receiving yards.

If Jackson can continue to put together a strong season, he could be on pace for another MVP-caliber season. His week 1 outing is a good sign for what is to come.