The Cleveland Browns have been hurt badly by quarterback injuries this season. Deshaun Watson is out following surgery on his fractured shoulder, and backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson could not practice Thursday as a result of a concussion. The Browns will play face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, and it's looking more likely that veteran Joe Flacco will get a chance to line up under center.

If Flacco does not get the call, P.J. Walker would line up at quarterback for head coach Kevin Stefanski against the Rams. Flacco is quite excited at the opportunity to get a chance to participate in practice for the Browns, and clearly would like the opportunity to play in an NFL game for the Browns.

Joe Flacco has a ton of experience, having played 11 years for the Baltimore Ravens, 1 season for the Denver Broncos and 3 years for the New York Jets.

“I love playing this game, and any time an opportunity presents itself, you have to be patient. I am taking it day by day and see where it takes us. It's definitely exciting, the idea of it. Playing the game of football is exciting to me. Especially when you have been away a little bit.”

The Browns have one of the top defenses in the NFL, but their offense has been damaged badly by injuries. In addition to the injuries suffered by Watson and Thompson-Robinson, star running back Nick Chubb has been out early in the season with a brutal knee injury.

The assignment against the Rams this week is likely to be a major challenge, as Los Angeles has won its last 2 games and has a chance to fight for a playoff spot.