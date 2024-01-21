Baltimore's coach credits the crowd for showing up and making a difference.

The Baltimore Ravens topped the Houston Texans 34-10 behind the stellar play of quarterback Lamar Jackson and a dominating performance from the defense.

After the game, Ravens coach John Harbaugh gave credit to the Baltimore fans for being loud enough to wreak havoc on the Texans' offensive timing, per NFL on CBS:

"[The fans] were amazing. 6 false start penalties… Man, it was deafening out there." – Ravens coach John Harbaugh on the Baltimore crowd pic.twitter.com/Q5FGlI9ebK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 21, 2024

The Ravens defense held a red-hot CJ Stroud to 175 passing yards and zero touchdowns on the day. The Texans were also limited to 38 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson was electric for the Ravens, throwing two touchdown passes and finding the end zone twice more on the ground on his way to 100 rushing yards.

Jackson made NFL history in the Baltimore win. By rushing for 100 yards, he became the first quarterback in NFL history to have 100 or more rushing yards three times in the playoffs. The other quarterbacks to accomplish this feat are Colin Kaepernick (twice), Michael Vick (once), and Donovan McNabb (once).

The Ravens will play in an AFC Championship game for the fifth time since they began playing in Baltimore. They'll take on the winner of Sunday's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens didn't face either team in the regular season.

If Baltimore can keep up the level of play that they showed on Saturday, and Ravens fans can be as disruptive as they proved to be against the Texans, there's a good chance that Harbaugh and company will find themselves in Baltimore's first Super Bowl in 11 years.