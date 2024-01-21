Lamar Jackson makes NFL playoff history during Ravens-Texans game.

The Baltimore Ravens took it to the Houston Texans after running away with it in the second half. Lamar Jackson was unstoppable as well, proving why he deserves the MVP award this season. However, his performance was so great, that the superstar quarterback made playoff history on Saturday.

Jackson utilized his legs early and often against the Texans. So much so, that he surpassed 100 rushing yards on the day. As a result, Lamar Jackson recorded his third 100+ rushing yard playoff performance for the Ravens. That stat gives him the most by any quarterback in NFL history, according to Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team.

QBs with 100+ rush yards in a playoff game in NFL history: • Lamar Jackson: 3 • Every other QB ever: 4 pic.twitter.com/sg4a40jAyV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 21, 2024

The other quarterbacks to accomplish this feat are Colin Kaepernick (2), Michael Vick (1), and Donovan McNabb (1). It's safe to say Lamar Jackson is blowing everyone out of the water when it comes to this stat. The Ravens' quarterback finished Saturday's game with 152 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns. It was a prime performance from the superstar. Houston had no answers for him all game and it was clear Baltimore was the better team.

Now, the Ravens wait to see who they play in the next round of the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills face off against each other on Sunday night. It should be a fantastic game. The postseason is living up to expectations so far and we can't wait to see who Baltimore plays in the third round.

Look for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to do a little celebrating over the weekend. They'll get back to business as soon as possible though, as the road to a championship isn't done yet.