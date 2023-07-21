The Baltimore Ravens are adding more running back depth. Melvin Gordon has agreed to a one-year contract with the Ravens, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Melvin Gordon's contract is worth up to $3.1 million, according to Schefter.

Gordon joins an already crowded Ravens running back room. JK Dobbins is atop Baltimore's depth chart. Dobbins is followed by Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Both Edwards and Hill averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry last year.

Dobbins skipped Ravens minicamp because he wants a new contract.

Lamar Jackson could finish the 2023 season with more rushing yards than Dobbins or any other Ravens' running back. Jackson still owns the record for most rushing yards in a single season by a quarterback.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

By adding Gordon, the Ravens have improved one of the NFL's best rushing attacks. Only the Chicago Bears had more rushing yards than Baltimore in the 2022 season. In each of the last five seasons, the Ravens have finished with a top-three rushing attack.

Gordon ran for 318 yards in 10 games for the Denver Broncos before being released in November last season. The veteran had rushed for over 900 years in each of the previous two years. Gordon was selected to the Pro Bowl two times with the Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Broncos in 2020.

Gordon was a free agent for just about the entire offseason, signing with the Ravens with training camp set to start. Earlier in the offseason, Gordon expressed his frustration with how little running backs are valued around the league.

It's a reality that Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs are dealing with after being hit with the franchise tag and failing to sign long-term contracts.