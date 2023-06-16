The Baltimore Ravens were without their starting running back throughout mandatory minicamp as JK Dobbins decided not to participate. Dobbins has now revealed why he skipped out and for the Ravens, it looks awfully similar to their Lamar Jackson sage.

Dobbins confirmed that he skipped minicamp due to his current contract, via CBS Baltimore. The running back even mentioned Jackson when discussing his decision reminding everyone that the NFL is a business.

“The business side is very hard. It's very different,” Dobbins said. “You saw with Lamar, it's never just roses and daisies. It can be hard times and it's business though.”

Dobbins is set to make just over $1 million this season and is the 24th-highest paid running back in the league. With this being the last year of Dobbins' contract, he is looking to secure the long-term bag. After dishing out a massive extension to Jackson, the Ravens have yet to meet Dobbins' demands.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The running back will likely be back for training camp. He would be subject to major fines for missing time. Still, Dobbins has made it clear to Baltimore that he is seeking a new contract.

The Ravens selected Dobbins in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has gone on to appear in 23 games, starting nine. In that time, Dobbins has run for 1,325 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Injuries have held Dobbins back early in his NFL career. He appeared in just eight last season after missing a few games as a rookie. The running back has minimal starting experience to boot.

Regardless, JK Dobbins feels he deserves to be paid. His minicamp absence set a clear message. Now, the Ravens must find a way to appease Dobbins or face losing him next offseason.