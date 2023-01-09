By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

John Harbaugh responded to the Cincinnati Bengals accusations of the Baltimore Ravens utilizing dirty tactics in Week 18, per Jamison Hensley.

“I studied the game really closely,” Harbaugh said. “It’s clear our players played a clean game, as they always do. Millions of fans watched the game as well, and they saw the same thing. So, I would just say let them be the judges.”

CB Cam Taylor-Britt was one of a number of Bengals who called out the Ravens, per Bengals Wire.

“There was a lot of cheap s— going on,” Taylor-Britt said. “Just know that we owe them. Even though we won this s—, we owe them. … It was a lot of late stuff. Just after the play, doing dirty stuff you shouldn’t do in football. Aiming at guys’ legs and stuff and other dirty hits. We don’t play like that. We’re gonna remember that.”

Cincinnati ultimately defeated Baltimore 27-16 to close out the regular season. The Ravens will aim to get their revenge in the playoffs during the Wild Card round vs. the Bengals. But according to Taylor-Britt, the Bengals will be seeking revenge of their own despite earning a Week 18 victory.

The Ravens are dealing with uncertainty in reference to QB Lamar Jackson. His status is up in the air for this weekend. Baltimore’s chances of upsetting the Bengals will decrease in a major way if Jackson is unable to suit up.

Cincinnati is regarded as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. However, John Harbaugh’s Ravens will have no shortage of motivation following the Bengals’ accusations.