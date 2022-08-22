The injury to rookie Travis Jones was quite a big concern for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday; fortunately, it seems the issue isn’t as significant as it initially appeared to be.

According to head coach John Harbaugh (via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic), while Jones will likely miss the rest of the preseason due to the knee issue, he doesn’t see him sitting out further than that. The veteran tactician noted that the injury the 22-year-old suffered from is a “hyper extension type situation,” which usually requires two to four weeks of recovery time in mild to moderate cases.

Harbaugh said that Travis Jones' knee injury was a hyper extension type situation. Said he'll definitely be out rest of preseason, but doesn't think it will be an extended absence. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 22, 2022

While it’s quite a bummer that Travis Jones sustained such injury, the Ravens would be thankful that it isn’t that bad. The defensive lineman’s rookie season could have ended before it even started. Jones had to leave after picking up the injury late in Sunday’s win against the Arizona Cardinals, though he was able to walk on his own heading to the blue medical tent.

It is definitely good news for the Ravens, especially since Jones is expected to play a massive role for the team in 2022. He has been a dominant force during training camp and the preseason, and to be honest, Baltimore doesn’t need to play him in any preseason game anymore given the fact that he has already proven he can help the team.

Travis Jones just absolutely manhandles Trace McSorley here. 9️⃣8️⃣ is a bad boy. #Ravens pic.twitter.com/gdfppROsN5 — Bobby Trosset (@bobbytrosset) August 22, 2022

It remains to be seen how long Jones will be out, but he is expected to be ready before the new campaign starts in September.