The Baltimore Ravens plan to bolster their depth at multiple positions over the course of the 2023 NFL Draft. For one, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta noted during a pre-draft press conference on Wednesday that the team will “always look at” the cornerback position “very closely.”

Three cornerbacks who featured for the Ravens last season became free agents in March, including Marcus Peters and Kyle Fuller. The two veteran defensive backs are still without a contract in free agency.

As of late, the Ravens have been going over game film on multiple cornerbacks who will be available at this year’s NFL Draft, including former Penn State defensive back Joey Porter Jr. The Ravens reportedly scheduled a pre-draft meeting with Porter for Thursday.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh sure knows much about Porter’s father, Joey Porter Sr. The longtime linebacker took part in eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he had a multitude of battles against Baltimore throughout his career in the NFL.

Harbaugh joked during the Ravens’ pre-draft press conference that he would “enjoy” seeing Porter Sr. cheer for Baltimore if it goes on to draft the former Steelers linebacker’s son later this month.

“No doubt, seeing Joey Porter Sr. a Ravens fan?” Harbaugh said. “I think that would be great for all of us, we’d all enjoy that. Of course, he would; family first. I’m going to give him a call, and I’m going to find out. I know for me, it’s family first.”

Harbaugh has already watched plenty of film from Porter’s tenure with the Nittany Lions, and he sees much potential in what the cornerback can achieve in his upcoming run in the NFL.

“Joey Porter Jr. is a heck of a player, and it’s not just him,” Harbaugh said. “There are a lot of good corners, like [general manager] Eric [DeCosta] said, guys that we’d be excited about, but this dude knows how to play.

“I love the way he plays, his style. He’s the Joey Porter Sr. version in DB form. He has a great mentality, so we’ll see what happens.”

Porter spent four seasons at Penn State, where he recorded 113 total tackles, 20 passes defended, and one interception.