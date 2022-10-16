John Harbaugh’s immediate 5-word reaction to Ravens’ disappointing loss to Giants

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not pointing fingers after their epic collapse against the New York Giants in Week 6.

The Ravens were ahead by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter of the contest and appeared to be headed to a rather comfortable victory after leading for most of the night. However, the Giants didn’t bow down and staged an epic comeback, highlighted by an incredible defensive stand where they also forced Lamar Jackson to two turnovers.

New York came on top 24-20, with the Ravens simply having no answer for Daniel Jones who threw for two touchdowns on 19-of-27 pass completion.

While it would be easy to blame one particular group or player for the disastrous finish, Harbaugh emphasized that it was a collective shortcoming for the Ravens. Both the offense and defense simply did not perform to their usual standards, especially during the closing stages when the Giants made their comeback.

“It’s all of us together,” Harbaugh said of the defeat, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

The Ravens are now 3-3 on the season following the loss, and things are not looking good for them as they struggle to string consecutive wins. They have had solid wins this campaign, but they have yet to win in back-to-back games.

It doesn’t look like John Harbaugh is making a big deal of their latest defeat, but as he hinted, they have a lot of work to do in all areas to develop that consistency they badly need. The Ravens have a chance to bounce back in Week 7 when they play the Cleveland Browns.