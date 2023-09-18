The Baltimore Ravens are 2-0, picking up two wins to begin the season. One of those wins came without starting safety Marcus Williams, who missed Week 2 with a pectoral injury.

The Ravens have some good news regarding Williams though and the veteran defensive back could return much sooner than anticipated. Head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that Williams will not have surgery in season and will not be placed on the injured reserve, according to Jeff Zrebiec.

It is a huge development for a Ravens defense that limited the Cincinnati Bengals to 24 points on Sunday but was exposed at times. Williams should be back in the next two games which will give the Ravens a boost as they continue to trend upward.

The Ravens have plenty of winnable games this season and could end up running away with the AFC North, especially with an early season win over the Bengals.

Baltimore's secondary went through several changes this offseason after the team traded Chuck Clark and did not re-sign Marcus Peters. The new look defensive backfield looked good against the Houson Texans in Week 1. Williams had four tackles and a pass delfection in that game before missing last week's game.

The Ravens have faith that Marcus Williams can recover enough to play in the next couple of weeks. There's no reason to think he can't given Baltimore's decision to keep him on the active roster. He is unlikley to play this Sunday as the Ravens host the Indianapolis Colts. He should return shortly thereafter though.