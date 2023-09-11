The Baltimore Ravens started their season on the right foot, taking down the Houston Texans in Week 1. However, while the Ravens came away victorious, Baltimore is dealing with numerous injuries heading into Week 2 and beyond.

Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that safety Marcus Williams will “be out a while,” with his pectoral injury. He didn't go as far as to call it a season-ending injury however, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Harbaugh also noted that Ronnie Staley and Tyler Linderbaum, who are dealing with knee and ankle sprains respectively, are considered week-to-week and are in danger of missing Week 2 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Williams was forced to leave in the first half of Baltimore's contest against the Texans. While he doesn't have an official timetable just yet, the Ravens aren't expecting Williams back anytime soon. Still, the safety is consulting with doctors to see if he could avoid surgery. Harbaugh is certainly hoping Williams can make his return by the end of the year.

Both Staley and Linderbaum are major contributors on the Ravens' offensive line. As Lamar Jackson and the offense look to move the ball against the Bengals, it could be difficult without one of or both of Staley and Linderbaum.

While Staley and Linderbaum being week-to-week isn't the best news, it still gives them an opportunity to play. Marcus Williams on the other hand has suffered an injury much more severe. A key player on Baltimore's defense, injuries have held Williams back. Coming off of a Week 1 win, the Ravens will look to continue their momentum despite their worrying injury problems.