The Baltimore Ravens' signing of Odell Beckham Jr. gave them a surefire legitimate, veteran wide receiver to pair with Lamar Jackson. However, the 30-year-old brought a ton of injury concerns after he missed the entire 2022 season. Even with a recent injury sustained, the former Pro Bowler is holding up well.

It didn’t take long for Beckham to develop a new injury concern in his first year in the purple and black, as he left the Ravens' Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals with an ankle injury and was ruled out in the third quarter. Fortunately, the injury appears to be minor.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after the game that it doesn’t appear to be serious and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport concurs. The insider reported Beckham is “managing the issue and if all goes well, it shouldn't affect his availability going forward.” The Ravens will host the Indianapolis Colts for Week 3 on Sunday afternoon.

So far, Odell Beckham Jr. has established himself as Jackson's third option in the passing game behind standout rookie Zay Flowers and star tight end Mark Andrews. He has caught five his his seven targets for 66 yards through the first two games. While he isn’t posting the gaudy numbers he used to, he still has plenty left in the tank.

The Ravens almost had to play Week 2 without Andrews, who is dealing with a quad injury that forced him to miss the season opener. Dodging a serious injury to Beckham is great news for a Baltimore team that already saw its starting running back, J.K. Dobbins, tear his Achilles.