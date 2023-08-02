JK Dobbins reported to Baltimore Ravens training camp, but he has yet to suit up for practice. The oft-injured running back seems to be protecting himself until he gets offered the contract extension that he covets, and John Harbaugh is addressing what it is like without JK Dobbins on the Ravens practice field, reports The Vault's Sarah Ellison.

“With JK Dobbins not practicing for a week now, John Harbaugh was asked when that becomes a concern.

‘I don't know. It's a fair question. And there is a point in time when it does become a concern because – and he knows – JK and I talked last night. We talk a lot. He wants to be out, and he needs to be out there, just like any player does. Other than that, there's nothing else that I can really add because I don't know when he's gonna come back. But, I know I'm gonna be really happy when he does.'

What are you missing without him out there?

Well, you miss JK. He's the player. You want him out there. He's a great player. And it's one less great player you have out there.'”

John Harbaugh does not avoid the concern over JK Dobbins not practicing, as he is missing valuable training camp reps under new Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Dobbins might be doing what is best for him, but it is clear that the Ravens would much rather have him practicing. Stay tuned into any future updates regarding if and when Dobbins returns to the practice field for the Ravens.