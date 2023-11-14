The Baltimore Ravens had multiple key players who didn't practice Tuesday ahead of Thursday Night Football clash versus Cincinnati Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens came out of their 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns with a slew of injuries. This will not bode well for the team as they get set to face the Cincinnati Bengals on a short week during Thursday Night Football.

Seven key players did not practice Tuesday, including wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., outside linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jadeveon Clowney, inside linebacker Trenton Simpson, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and offensive linemen John Simpson and Ronnie Stanley, via Melissa Y. Kim.

Beckham Jr. had a huge 40-yard touchdown reception during the loss to the Browns. He has dealt with an ankle injury earlier this year which caused him to sit out of multiple games. Clowney also had a big impact in the game, sacking Deshaun Watson twice.

The Cincinnati Bengals also had a stacked injury report to start the week. Five of their players did not practice including wide receivers Tee Higgins and Andre Ioslvas, defensive ends Trey Hendrickson, D.J. Reader and Sam Hubbard.

This game will be huge for both the Ravens and Bengals, who are coming off unexpected losses. If the Ravens lose this game they have a good shot at losing their lead over the division as both the Steelers and Browns have beat Baltimore this season.

The Bengals might have even higher stakes going into this contest, since they sit at the bottom of the division at 5-4 because they started the year slow. If the Bengals lose and are swept by the Ravens, it might be too hard to come out of the division cellar.