After a dominant regular season wherein they clinched the number one seed, the Baltimore Ravens fell in the AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a disappointing outing for the Ravens, who struggled to find the endzone for points the entire night. Recently, head coach John Harbaugh revealed that an emergency staff meeting occurred a day after the loss, which focused on the direction of the team's offense moving forward.
We want to do right by our players,” Harbaugh said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. “And we want to do right by Lamar (Jackson) and build the best operation that we can for him so his talents can really shine.”
During January 28's game, Lamar Jackson and Co. had difficulty finding an answer to the Chiefs' defense, which resulted in the Ravens finishing the second half without a touchdown. Jackson ended the night with 20-of-37 for 272 passing yards and one touchdown.
Presently, as the team looks forward to a bounce-back year, the reshuffling has already been going on. Baltimore has a new defensive coordinator in Zach Orr, who got promoted to the job following Mike Macdonald's move to Seattle. Additionally, there have also been several other changes to Harbaugh's defensive coaching staff as well.
Furthermore, the Ravens are in the process of trying to get a deal done with defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, who is currently part of the team's talented free agency class this 2024. Other notable free agents include Patrick Queen, Jadeveon Clowney, Kevin Zeitler, Geno Stone and Odell Beckham Jr.
There's still more work to be done for John Harbaugh, and this offseason is key in making sure that the Ravens get another shot at a deep playoff run next season.