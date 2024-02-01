The Ravens must address these needs to start with in the 2024 offseason.

The 2024 offseason will start a little earlier for the Baltimore Ravens than they would have liked after their playoff exit in the AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, for head coach John Harbaugh and staff, minus defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald now, the job is about trying to get back to the conference title game and then surpassing that to get the franchise back to the Super Bowl.

It was a record-type season for the Ravens, who will most likely have the league MVP in Lamar Jackson, leading an offense that ranked top-10 in most statistical categories, including No. 6 in total offense. They were backed up by a likewise top-ranked defense in multiple categories, ranking No. 6 in total defense and topping the league in both takeaways and sacks for the 2023 season.

But when every season ends, it brings on new challenges for the next one. The Ravens are going to have to make some serious decisions that will be challenging to their roster and overall checkbook, with some significant players set to hit free agency this spring. Let's start with that.

Franchise tagging DT Justin Madubuike

Madubuike had a career season in 2023, where he posted 13 sacks, 56 total tackles, and two forced fumbles. He'll be one of the most sought-after interior defensive linemen should he make it to free agency. He's also just one of 23 players set to hit free agency, with 11 of those coming from the defense, that also includes linebacker Patrick Queen, who the Ravens will also have to make a decision on.

If the Ravens were to franchise tag the 26-year-old, it would cost them around $21 million, according to Spotrac. That, of course, isn't very cap-friendly, but letting Madubuike go won't necessarily be team-friendly by letting such a talent like his go to free agency.

Letting Jadeveon Clowney, Kyle Van Noy go

Both Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy had resurgent seasons in 2023. In fact, Clowney had his career-best season this past year. Van Noy, 32, didn't even arrive with the Ravens until Week 4. However, they both are unlikely to be a high priority for the Ravens next season. That's mostly because of age or cost, or both. Clowney, for sure, is going to be seeking a much better deal than his 1-year, $2.5 million he received in 2023 from the Ravens. But the soon-to-be 31-year-old will likely be denied such a deal with the Ravens needing to make some purging in order to free up some cap space. They currently rank 21st in the league in cap space at $5.6 million. Of course, this will also depend on what the new defensive coordinator has in mind as well, whoever that may be.

Keeping at least one between receiver between Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor

Zay Flowers was the wide receiver that Lamar Jackson had perhaps always dreamed about and is probably the best overall receiver the Ravens have had in a long time. But Jackson will need more than just Flowers if the Ravens want to continue to be a successful offense.

It's obvious that Beckham's production has dwindled but when he was given targets, he usually came through, not to mention he became a vocal leader and veteran presence for the team. He'll turn 32 next season.

Nelson Agholor also had his moments in 2023. He'll be 31 soon, and he should be cost-effective should the Ravens choose to re-sign him. If I'm the Ravens, Agholor is probably the better option because of cost and even age by just a small margin. However, Baltimore will need to find another receiver in the draft.

Finding next year's running game

Lamar Jackson was the Ravens' leading rusher this season with just under 821 yards. That's not too surprising considering the type of player that Jackson is. Gus Edwards was right behind him with 810. He, along with JK Dobbins, will be free agents in 2024. Dobbins was injured during the first half of the season and never saw much playing time.

As good as this team was running the ball in 2023, they failed to do so in the AFC title game, especially in the second half. Jackson can't be all the running game, especially the older he gets, not to mention wanting to keep him healthy for a full season like he was this past year. It'll be interesting to see how the Ravens' front office handles the running back situation in 2024, especially in a time when the running back is becoming less important.

Fixing the offensive line

The Ravens' offensive line is nowhere near the worst in the league, but they did have their moments of struggle in 2023. They allowed 41 sacks, which is actually one of the better ones in the league. But left tackle Ronnie Stanley was a hindrance at times. He graded at 64.9 in total offensive snaps, but was particularly poor in run blocking, grading out with a 62.5, per PFF. Plus, he had a season dealing with injuries on and off.

Not only that, but starting guards Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson are set to be free agents. Maybe this should be the first priority for the Ravens, as protecting Jackson, as we all know, is paramount.