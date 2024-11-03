The Baltimore Ravens smoked the Denver Broncos 41-10 on Sunday. Their Week 9 win came after a brutal loss to the Browns just seven days earlier. Lamar Jackson threw three touchdowns and Derrick Henry ran in for two more to blow out their AFC opponent. Head coach John Harbaugh complimented his team on their big win while looking ahead to Week 10.

Expand Tweet

“We played our best, complete game of the season,” the veteran coach said.

The Ravens had struggled on defense this season but scrambled Bo Nix and gave their offense time to blow them out. That side of the ball had not been a problem this year, as Jackson and Henry are part of the MVP race at the halfway point. Justin Tucker hit both of his field goals and five extra points as he continues to put the special teams' concerns to rest.

The complete game comes just days before a massive game in the AFC North. The Bengals won on Sunday to move to 4-5. The Ravens are now 6-3 while the Steelers are on bye at 6-2. Baltimore and Cincinnati square off in Maryland on Thursday in a game that can decide the future of the division. When they square off, the Ravens know they will have two of the top players in the league on their side.

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry continue to carry the Ravens

The Ravens struggled to close games out on offense for years. The Lamar Jackson era was defined by their inability to run out the fourth-quarter clock in close games. That came to roost in Week 2 when they lost to the Raiders. Since then, that has not been an issue because of Derrick Henry. The future-Hall-of-Famer leads the league in rushing and rushing touchdowns after nine weeks.

The King's dominance has opened up the game for Lamar Jackson and his passing ability has shone through. Zay Flowers caught two touchdowns in this game, Mark Andrews has come alive, and Dionte Johnson was just added to help the attack. His performance against the Broncos was record-breaking, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has tied another AFC North legend, former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, by recording his fourth perfect passer rating game in his career in Sunday's 41–10 blowout win over the Broncos,” SI Now posted on social media.

With those two guys controlling the offense, the Ravens will have a chance in the AFC playoffs. Jackson has not made a Super Bowl despite his two MVPs and with Henry riding sidecar, this could be the year.