The Baltimore Ravens are having an excellent first half of the 2024 NFL season. Baltimore is 5-3 heading into Week 9 and is firmly in the AFC North divisional race. The Ravens sport one of the league's best offenses when everyone is healthy. They also added some reinforcements recently by trading for WR Diontae Johnson from the Panthers. One NFL insider suggests he may play on Sunday.

Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson will be active on Sunday against the Broncos, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The Ravens traded for Diontae Johnson earlier this week and will waste no time getting him onto the field. However, Johnson is not expected to have a full workload of snaps on Sunday. Schultz said that Ravens fans can expect Johnson to have 15-20 snaps as he adjusts to a new playbook.

Johnson has had a solid 2024 season despite playing for the dreadful Panthers. He has 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns through seven games. His role could increase as the presumed new WR2 in Baltimore.

In other positive Ravens news, safety Marcus Williams is also expected to be back in the lineup on Sunday. Williams missed last week's game against the Browns but will return against the Broncos.

Finally, the Ravens should also have cornerback Marlon Humphrey back from injury.

Baltimore is getting players healthy at the perfect time to make a run during the second half of the regular season.

Bo Nix is excited to face Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in Week 9

Broncos QB Bo Nix is excited to finally play against Lamar Jackson on Sunday.

The Broncos rookie is sometimes compared to Jackson because of his mobility and propensity to make big plays with his legs. However, Nix downplayed their similarities during an interview on Wednesday.

“If I try to do what Lamar would do, I wouldn’t be here. He’s special when it comes to not only running the ball — he’s well known for his explosive runs — but he’s a full qualified quarterback in the pocket,” Nix said, per Bobby Trosset.

Nix has also been compared to former Saints QB Drew Brees because of his athleticism. However, he blew some people away with his speed which caused the Jackson comparisons.

“He does some really good things with his arm,” Nix continued. “I think he’s underrated when it comes to throwing the ball. It’s going to be fun to see him. I’ve never met him. It’s going to be fun being around him and watching him in person for I guess the second time.”

The Ravens have a good chance to get a win on Sunday against Nix and the Broncos. The game kicks off at 1PM ET in Baltimore.