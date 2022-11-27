Published November 27, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The knock on the Baltimore Ravens this year has been their inability to hold onto a lead. That issue propped its head up once again Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Ravens with a last-second upset, 28-27. In the closing seconds, Jags QB Trevor Lawrence found Marvin Jones Jr. for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left. However, it appeared Jones Jr. would out of bounds. The officials reviewed the play and upheld the call. They went for two and got it, essentially ending the game.

Afterwards, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked his thoughts on the controversial touchdown.

“We’re disappointed. We’re moving on,” Harbaugh said, according to Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley. “[The officials] reviewed it. I’m not sure what they said. No one explained it to me – why they didn’t say the shoe was out – but I didn’t get any explanation on that.”

Upon looking at the replay, Jones Jr.’s first foot clearly comes down inbounds. However, the rest of his entire body then hits well out of bounds. Eventually, his other foot comes down and lands inbounds. It’s hard to understand how that play was not reversed. Instead, the play stood as called.

The loss dropped the Ravens to 7-4 and in a tie with the Cincinnati Bengals atop the AFC North. The Ravens led 19-10 earlier in the fourth quarter. So, it’s hard to put this loss solely on that call. They allowed 18 points in the final quarter. Until that issue can be fixed, the Ravens upside is clearly limited in the stacked AFC.