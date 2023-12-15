The advice from Aaron Donald that helped Justin Madubuike approach tying an NFL sack record

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is on the verge of tying an NFL record. Madubuike has recorded at least a half sack in the last 10 games and will tie the NFL record for most consecutive games with at least half a sack if he can extend this streak to 11 games.

Currently, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson are tied for the record. Jones hit 11 straight games in 2018, while Hendrickson more recently did in 2021.

Madubuike has 11 sacks on the year and has eclipsed 10 sacks for the first time in his four-year career. So what sparked this improvement? One factor was working with Rams 3x Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald a couple years ago. Though Madubuike and Donald didn't speak much during the days they worked together, Donald left Madubuike with the message, “You need to push yourself,” via ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Two years later, Donald got to see Madubuike's work pay off when he had a sack in the Ravens' 37-31 overtime win over the Rams. After the game, Donald acknowledged the improvement he's seen from Madubuike.

“He is having a good year, a productive year, getting after the quarterback,” Donald said. “He had a good game, had a lot of tackles, made some sacks so he did his part … But he's grown into a nice young defensive tackle starting to come into his own. So hopefully he keeps doing it, keeps having more success,” via Hensley.

Justin Madubuike has the chance to keep showing that progress and tie the record when the Ravens take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.