Two of the best teams in a stacked AFC will face each other on Sunday Night Football as the Ravens take on the Jaguars.

Both the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars are at the top of their respective divisions. The race in the AFC is very close, and winning games down the home stretch will be important for both teams. They play each other on Sunday Night Football during Week 15. Here is how you can watch that game.

When and where is Sunday Night Football?

The last game of the Sunday slate will be at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. (PT).

How to watch Ravens vs. Jaguars

NBC will be broadcasting the Sunday Night Football game, and they will have a Spanish broadcast through Universo. The game can be streamed with fuboTV or Peacock. Mike Tirico will call the game, with Cris Collinsworth adding color. Melissa Stark will have sideline duty.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 17 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: EverBank Stadium — Jacksonville, Florida

TV channel: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Ravens -3.5 | O/U 42.5

Ravens storylines

The team has the best rushing attack in football. They have the luxury of having Lamar Jackson, one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill have also formed an impressive running back duo despite a season-ending injury to J.K. Dobbins, who was supposed to be the starter.

Zay Flowers has even opened up the passing game for the team. Rookies are rarely impactful in their first season, but Flowers has been an explosive weapon and Jackson's favorite target since Mark Andrews went down with injury.

The team's defense is still elite, too. They are second in points against, only allowing teams to score 16.8 points per game. Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen are arguably the best off-ball linebacker duo in the NFL. It will be tough for the Ravens to take on a Jaguars offense that is equally as hot, though.

Jaguars storylines

This NFL season has been full of injuries at the quarterback position. Tons of quarterbacks have been lost for the season, or at least for an extended period of time. Luckily, that wasn't the case with Trevor Lawrence and his ankle injury.

What initially appeared to be a gruesome injury didn't even hold Lawrence out for a game, and he threw three touchdowns in Week 14. That wasn't enough to overcome the Cleveland Browns and their elite defense, though.

Lawrence's numbers don't jump off the page this season, but he has proven he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and his toughness will be a massive attribute to have as the season nears its end. Lawrence is surrounded by Zay Jones, Calvin Ridley, Travis Etienne and Evan Engram. Engram, in particular, is having a good season. The tight end caught 11 balls for 95 yards and two touchdowns last week.

While the Jaguars still hold onto the top spot in the AFC South, a loss would be their third straight and would potentially give a chance for the Houston Texans or Indianapolis Colts to take over division supremacy. The AFC South has been a weak division for years, but that is not the case this season. Luckily, the Jaguars are 5-1 against division opponents this year. The Ravens will be one of the Jaguars hardest opponents yet, though.