Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Lamar Jackson saga continues with no end in sight. The Baltimore Ravens have the 26-year-old superstar on the franchise tag but any team can make a run at him.

Why haven’t teams started making a big run at Jackson? Well, other teams have not shown any serious interest in Jackson but there is reportedly still some interest out there, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. It seems as though opposing teams are being cheeky about it because they don’t like that they have to acquire Jackson on Baltimore’s terms.

“Based on the conversations I’ve had, there are teams interested in pursuing a potential Jackson trade if he decides he wants out of Baltimore, but I don’t know that you’ll see anyone submit a formal offer sheet that puts two first-round draft picks at risk if the Ravens don’t match,” Graziano writes. “I think teams would rather talk to the Ravens about a more traditional trade, though of course they’d also at some point have to talk to Jackson because he’d have to sign the franchise tender before he could be traded.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

What exactly is meant by a “more traditional trade” is uncertain. Sending two first-round picks for an MVP still in his prime years would make for a great trade, even with his recent injury history. Although the Ravens would have the potential to match an offer, they haven’t shown any willingness to commit long-term money to Jackson.

NFL players have spoken out about the Lamar Jackson situation and how fishy it is that someone like him can’t get a guaranteed deal that properly pays him. While the fact that he doesn’t have an agent complicates matters, the whole situation remains bizarre.