The Baltimore Ravens engaged in an intense Thursday Night Football matchup with their division rival Cincinnati Bengals. The game was tied 7-7 with less than two minutes before halftime, but just before that point, safety Kyle Hamilton went down with a concerning injury.

Hamilton awkwardly misstepped while defending a Bengals offensive possession and immediately fell to the ground. He was later ruled out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury, per Ian Rapoport. Hopefully, he will undergo a speedy recovery.

Kyle Hamilton has been an integral part of Baltimore's defense, and the team needs him injury-free to continue their stout resistance. Through nine games, the former Notre Dame standout has amassed 48 solo tackles, which ranks him ninth in the NFL. In addition, he has totaled one forced fumble and five passes defended.

Hamilton's injury development does not come at the best time. The Ravens surprisingly waived former Super Bowl pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue ahead of Thursday's Bengals matchup. Of course, Ngakoue's absence will not completely derail Baltimore's defense, but the team can use as much experience as it can get.

Thankfully, the Ravens received a positive injury update on Lamar Jackson going into Thursday's game. Jackson had missed practice while nursing a knee ailment but was scratched off the injury report. The star quarterback did not have his best start against the hungry Bengals defense. He threw for just 48 yards and one touchdown by halftime.

Baltimore fell to a 14-7 deficit by the end of the first half, which was propelled by Cincinnati's strong offensive attack. The Bengals accumulated 196 yards compared to the Ravens' 96 mark. On the bright side, Baltimore's rushing yards total was only four less than Cincinnati's at 36 for the half. Expect Derrick Henry to wake up in the second half and give his team a greater boost.

Can the Ravens overcome their woes and regain the lead in this intense rivalry game?