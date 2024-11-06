Ahead of his Thursday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice and popped up on the injury report. However, Jackson, who's nursing a knee injury, is officially off the Ravens' injury report, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“QB Lamar Jackson (knee) is officially off the injury report and good to go Thursday night against the Bengals,” Pelissero reported.

This is good news for Baltimore's offense despite the official word on its tight end, Isaiah Likely, who's dealing with a hamstring injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Ravens ruled out TE Isaiah Likely for Thursday night’s game vs. the Bengals and list RB Keaton Mitchell as questionable,” Schefter reported.

Ravens head into AFC North divisional matchup with momentum

With the quick turnaround between the Baltimore Ravens' 41-10 blowout win against the Denver Broncos in Week 9 on Sunday, and Thursday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, resting Lamar Jackson was in the team's best interest. After an impressive performance against the Broncos, another stellar performance could be in play for Jackson on the nationally televised platform.

The Ravens starting quarterback connected on 16-of-19 passes, three touchdowns, and 280 yards in the win. Two weeks removed from his best performance of the 2024 NFL season, where Jackson threw for five touchdowns, 281 yards on 17-of-22 attempts.

The Ravens defeated the Buccaneers 41-31. They are heading into their second AFC North divisional matchup against the Bengals with an opportunity to create distance between second and third place while pursuing the 6-2 Steelers for first.

In their first matchup against the Ravens, the Bengals fell short at home in a 41-38 overtime loss. The Bengals improved to 4-5 after beating the Raiders 41-24 in Week 9, making this AFC North divisional matchup all the more critical for both teams.

Jackson and the Ravens can go 7-3 with a win over the Bengals on Thursday.