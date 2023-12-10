Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, who made news earlier this season when he was ejected from a game against the Tennesee Titans,  has been ruled out of today's game against the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury.

The news was reported in a social media post by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A fan posted a video of Hamilton's last play of the game on social media. In it, Hamilton, #14, appears to collide with Rams' tight end David Allen, #87, who was in motion on the play.

A video of Hamilton leaving the blue medical tent and walking to the locker room under his own power was also posted on social media.

22-year-old Hamilton was selected by the Ravens in the first round (14th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He played 16 of 17 games his rookie season, missing a Week 12 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a knee injury.

He had 62 tackles, including 46 solo tackles with two sacks and a forced fumble in his rookie season. He was subsequently named to the 2022 Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team.

Hamilton's 62 tackles are second most on the Ravens this season, behind only linebackers Patrick Queen (102) and Roquan Smith (126). The Ravens entered play Sunday with the top-ranked defense in the NFL in points allowed per game (15.6).

The 9-3 Ravens entered Week 14 in first place in the AFC North as the second seed in the AFC playoff race.

Hamilton notched nine tackles in addition to a forced fumble and recovered a fumble in his first career playoff game last year, a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.