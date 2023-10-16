The Baltimore Ravens picked up a 24-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans in their Week 6 matchup in London, but along the way, they saw their talented young safety Kyle Hamilton get ejected for a vicious hit he delivered to Chris Moore. Hamilton delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit to Moore as he was trying to break up a pass, and he ended up quickly getting tossed from the game.

Moore was shaken up by the hit, and while it didn't seem like an intentional play from Hamilton, it wasn't a big surprise to see him get ejected. After the game, Hamilton offered his take on the play after the game, saying he wasn't trying to hurt Moore and that he hoped he was doing alright after the big hit.

“I turned to look at the receiver [for a] split second. [I] hit him [and] tried to get the ball out. He came up, shaken up, unfortunately, so praying for him. Hopefully, he's doing well. Nothing malicious about it from my perspective. I wasn't trying to hurt him. I wasn't trying to do anything bad. I was just trying to get the ball out.” – Kyle Hamilton, baltimoreravens.com

Kyle Hamilton dishes on whether he agreed with ejection decision

Players in the NFL are never looking to hurt each other, because at the end of the day, they are all out there trying to do the same thing in helping their team win football games. Hamilton said that while he obviously didn't want to get ejected from the game, he wasn't overly upset with the decision, and was more focused on Baltimore picking up a big win.

“Heat of the moment. I wish I could take it back right now. I wasn't trying to hurt anybody's feelings or anything. I don't have really any quarrels with the call itself, but obviously, I just don't want to be ejected. But, at the end of the day, the story is not about me. We came out here and got a win. Everybody was locked in [and] focused. Shoutout Geno [Stone]. He got another pick. It just goes to show how deep we are as a team.” – Kyle Hamilton, baltimoreravens.com

Getting ejected from a game is obviously very tough, but Hamilton doesn't want the focus to be on him after the Ravens picked up a big win over the Titans. There will almost certainly be a fine headed his way for the hit, but anything beyond that is probably excessive, and he will be looking to help his teammates keep up their momentum as they head into a Week 7 battle with the Detroit Lions.