On Thursday, the NFL-watching world got the action-packed showdown it was hoping to see in the AFC Championship, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens kept things interesting even after the clock struck zero. Quarterback Lamar Jackson posted almost 400 total yards of offense but fell short again to Patrick Mahomes, and did so in utterly brutal fashion.

KC relied heavily on two of its young wide receivers in Rashee Rice (seven receptions for 103 receiving yards) and the speedy Xavier Worthy (two touchdowns), made some key defensive stops and benefited a bit from some controversial officiating. Baltimore still showed tremendous fight in the closing seconds, however.

On what was the final play of the game, Jackson appeared to connect with tight end Isaiah Likely for a heart-stopping score. But the 24-year-old, who recorded nine catches for 111 yards and a touchdown, was cruelly yet rightfully denied his heroic moment. His toe touched the out-of-bounds line, giving the Chiefs a 27-20 victory.

People were buzzing in astonishment at what they just witnessed. “This is the definition of heartbreak,” Ravens Nation LIVE posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Another one to the Chiefs. We move on.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh elected to go for the two-point conversion instead of allowing kicker Justin Tucker the opportunity to send the game into overtime. Even without knowing what would follow Likely's near-TD, ending this battle in this manner is excruciating.

“The difference between happiness and tears,” one fan said. Baltimore has endured some agonizing losses in recent years, so “the toe play” is somewhat poetic. That is not a verse fans care to hear again, though, specifically versus Kansas City.

Ravens push Chiefs to the brink but take another tough L

History-maker Patrick Mahomes completed 20 of his 28 pass attempts for 291 yards and one touchdown (also had an interception), displaying a strong rapport with Rice and Worthy. The defense did its part, too. Aside from a touchdown on the opening drive, the Chiefs bottled up Derrick Henry in his Ravens debut (13 carries for 46 rushing yards).

For its part, Baltimore failed to capitalize on chances that might have secured itself a victory over the NFL's latest dynasty. Lamar Jackson struggled on the final series in the red zone, most notably misfiring a pass in Flowers' direction– the two-time MVP admitted he was targeting Rashod Bateman on the play.

All things considered, Thursday's thriller in Arrowhead Stadium was an exciting way to start the season, and a potent reminder of how difficult it is to defeat Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Ravens' Week 2 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders should logically not be decided by an inch, or result in such anguish.