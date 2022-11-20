Published November 20, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley is questionable to return to the team’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers after limping to the locker room with an ankle injury, according to multiple sources.

In what Athletic senior staff writer Jeff Zrebiec described as a “brutal two-play sequence” for the Ravens, Baltimore was forced out of field goal range after a face mask penalty on Ravens offensive tackle Morgan Moses took away a first-down gain from running back Justice Hill. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was sacked on the very next play.

The seven-year Baltimore Raven played in 80% or more of offensive snaps for the team that drafted him with the sixth-overall pick in 2016 four different times this season, including every snap of a 27-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. Ronnie Stanley started in every one of his 68 career NFL games, becoming one of a league-high 12 players to earn a Pro-Bowl selection for the Ravens as Baltimore shot out to 14-2 in the regular season before falling to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional round.

The Ravens will likely have a manageable amount of offensive line depth to fall back upon, the Ronnie Stanley injury leaves quarterback Lamar Jackson without a full starting lineup despite tight end Mark Andrews returning to the Ravens receiving core against the Carolina Panthers, according to a Sunday-morning update from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Lamar Jackson battled a non-COVID related illness last week, leaving him out of Friday’s practice. His game status was listed as questionable going into Sunday’s game, but was ultimately changed when Jackson felt good enough to play against the Panthers.

“I’ve been healthy all my life,” Lamar Jackson told ESPN. “I never had problems being ill at all until I’m here. So I don’t really know what that is.”

Harbaugh echoed Jackson’s confidence in a brief statement after practice.

“He’ll be fine,” Harbaugh said. “He tried to get to practice but he was just too sick.”