Published November 20, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens haven’t felt they have been at full strength for most of the 2022-23 NFL season. However, they got great news early Sunday morning from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport who said All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews will make his return after battling knee and shoulder injuries.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) is playing today, and TE Mark Andrews (knee, shoulder) is expected to play, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Meanwhile, RB Gus Edwards (hamstring) is not likely to play, though a pregame workout could change minds. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2022

The Ravens will be without Gus Edwards who is ruled out with a hamstring injury. Baltimore’s running back depth had already taken a big hit after the organization ruled J.K. Dobbins out for the season weeks ago.

As for Jackson, he was battling a non-COVID related illness in practice this week but was given the OK to play in Week 11.

“I’ve been healthy all my life,” Jackson told ESPN. “I never had problems being ill at all until I’m here. So I don’t really know what that is.”

Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh echoed a similar sentiment, saying the former MVP will play today.

“He’ll be fine,” Harbaugh said after practice. “He tried to get to practice but he was just too sick.”

For those who gamble on the NFL, FanDuel has Baltimore in Week 11 as (-650) favorite going into their game versus the 3-7 Carolina Panthers. ESPN also provided some insight as to how Jackson fares against opponents he has never faced before.

The first-place Ravens (6-3) are favored by 13 points over the Panthers (3-6), the biggest spread of the week. Jackson, who has never faced Carolina, is 26-2 in his first start against a team in his career. That’s the best record since 1950 among quarterbacks to start against at least 20 different teams, according to research by the Elias Sports Bureau.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will take on the Panthers at 1 p.m. ET.