Did Lamar Jackson just wrap up the MVP trophy?

The Baltimore Ravens’ 33-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas night of Week 16 may have proven that the Ravens are the best team in the NFL right now. It also may have won Lamar Jackson the 2023 NFL MVP Award. Taking on two of the other favorites, Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey, Jackson took home the W and maybe the trophy. Former NFL wide receiver and current co-host of Undisputed, Keyshawn Johnson certainly thinks so.

“He locked up the MVP as far as I’m concerned last night because that’s the biggest stage. Everybody watching. Christmas night,” Johnson said to Skip Bayless and Richard Sherman. “We’ve never seen this before, at least in my generation of understanding football I hadn’t seen it in 30 years … Lamar Jackson is the reason this offense goes!”

.@keyshawn says Lamar Jackson “locked up” the MVP award last night 👀 "He’s the reason this offense goes. Brock Purdy doesn’t do the same things Lamar does.” pic.twitter.com/AB3QSb33L9 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 26, 2023

Keyshawn Johnson admitted that there are 14 NFL quarterbacks with more passing yards and 13 with more touchdowns as than the Ravens QB. However, he also noted that Lamar Jackson doesn’t have the level of teammates around him that NFL MVP candidate Brock Purdy does, and when you add the rushing numbers to the passing totals, Jackson and Purdy’s numbers are incredibly close.

Sherman disagreed and actually made a case for Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, but the die seems cast after the Ravens Week 16 49ers win.

Jackson is the quarterback on the team that will likely end the season with the overall best record, and now, this Ravens' victory over the top team in the other conference. Most valuable or not most valuable, that is generally the player who wins the NFL MVP Award.