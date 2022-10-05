Lamar Jackson calls out ‘BS’ plaguing Baltimore in 2nd-half choke jobs

The Baltimore Ravens fell to 2-2 this past Sunday. They blew yet another big lead, this time against the Buffalo Bills in a 23-20 loss at home. The Ravens led 20-3 late in the first half and did not score another point. That comes two weeks after blowing a 21-point fourth quarter lead to the Miami Dolphins at home, losing 42-38. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense appeared to do their part in the losses.

On Wednesday, Jackson was asked how the team can rectify blowing large leads. He does not believe it is the defenses fault, but instead the offenses inability to put opponents away.

Lamar Jackson said the offense needs right take care of the little details. Feels like that’s preventing them from extending leads in second halves. Said it’s little “BS” that’s hurting offense. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 5, 2022

According to The Athletic Ravens writer Jeff Zrebiec, Jackson said the offense needs to pay closer attention to the little details. He believes that is what has prevented Baltimore from extending their lead in the second half, calling it “BS.”

It is true that the Ravens offense has stalled after halftime. In the Miami loss, outside of a long Jackson rushing touchdown, the Ravens offense did not do much. They did next to nothing against the Bills until Jackson threw an interception into the end zone late in the fourth quarter.

But this is the mark of a good leader. Lamar Jackson is putting the onus on him and the offense instead of pointing to the obvious. The Ravens defense, in particularly their secondary, has been atrocious this year. They are allowing a league-high 315 passing yards per game. That is on pace to be the worst in NFL history.

So, yes, Jackson and the offense could have done more. But none of it will matter if the defense does not improve.