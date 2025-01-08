Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been named to the NFLPA Players’ All-Pro Team, earning the quarterback spot over Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen. This accolade highlights Jackson’s remarkable season and his respect among fellow NFL players. The NFLPA released its third annual Players' All-Pro list on Wednesday, showcasing the league’s best players as voted by their peers.

Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, delivered one of the most extraordinary seasons in NFL history in 2024. He completed 66.7 percent of his passes, throwing for a career-high 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns, tying for second-most in the league. Even more impressive, he threw only four interceptions, the lowest mark since his rookie season. Jackson added 915 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to surpass 4,000 passing yards and 900 rushing yards in a single season. His 119.6 passer rating is the fourth-highest ever recorded.

Jackson’s dual-threat abilities continue to redefine the quarterback position, and this year’s performance further cements his place as one of the league’s premier talents. While he is in a tight race with Allen for the NFL MVP award, his selection as the top quarterback by his peers speaks volumes about his impact.

Ravens Lamar Jackson, other NFL stars earn All-Pro honors

NFLPA president JC Tretter emphasized the significance of the Players’ All-Pro Team as a reflection of the players' opinions, noting that it’s an opportunity for players to define the best among them. “We compete against each other all season long, watching hours and hours of film week after week, and yet we have never had an opportunity to truly use our expertise to select the best of us,” Tretter stated. “We think it is important that players take the time to define ourselves.”

Jackson’s inclusion on this team is a testament to the respect he commands across the league. His peers recognize not only his athletic accomplishments but also his leadership on the field.

Jackson wasn’t the only Raven to shine this season. Baltimore sent a league-high nine players to the Pro Bowl, underscoring the team's overall talent. However, Jackson’s historic campaign stands out even among this star-studded roster. His ability to lead Baltimore to success while delivering jaw-dropping performances solidified his reputation as one of the NFL's elite players.

As the MVP race heats up, Jackson’s inclusion on the NFLPA Players’ All-Pro Team demonstrates that, in the eyes of his peers, he remains the league’s premier quarterback.