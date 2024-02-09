Lamar Jackson's 2023-24 MVP effort landed him among greats.

The Baltimore Ravens had a stellar 2023-24 regular season run. Of course, the AFC powerhouse was led by none other than sixth-year quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson won the NFL MVP award and entered an exclusive Tom-Brady-led club.

Lamar Jackson's Ravens MVP award ranked him among the greatest in NFL history

Jackson earned his first Most Valuable Player honor in 2019 and achieved his second award in 2024. Thus, he became the 11th player in NFL history to win multiple MVP awards, per Adam Schefter.

The dual-threat QB joined a list headlined by Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Jim Brown, Brett Favre, Johnny Unitas, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana, Steve Young and Kurt Young. Jackson's 2023-24 production was among the greatest in his professional tenure.

In 16 games played, Jackson accumulated 3,678 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and boasted a QBR of 64.7. His versatile skillset was shown by his rushing stats of 821 yards and 5 TDs. The 27-year-old was vital to Baltimore's 13-4 regular season record.

Unfortunately, the Ravens' did not have the end they were hoping for. The squad lost 17-10 to an experienced Kansas City Chiefs team in the AFC Championship game. Jackson's performance was not the best, but it will not overshadow his tremendous value to Baltimore.

The Ravens look to reload for the 2024-25 season with an appetite for revenge. If the team can stay together with its elite offensive and defensive core, it has a shot to remain a contender. Lamar Jackson is in the thick of his prime and should have plenty more high-level play left in him.

As the NFL offseason prepares to take off, it will be interesting to see if Baltimore makes big moves to bolster its roster.