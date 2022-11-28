Published November 28, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Following the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 12 loss vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lamar Jackson had some choice words for one fan who had called for the organization to move on its quarterback in a tweet. ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reported on the ordeal, indicating in an article that Jackson had used an “anti-gay phrase” in his response to the fan. On Monday morning, Jackson responded to the report from Henley, claiming the report was defaming his character and suggesting that Henley was “reaching” with his claims that Jackson attacked the fan’s sexuality.

Jackson responded on Twitter on Monday, saying:

“@jamisonhensley This is Defamation of my character, Because not once have I ever mentioned or disrespect anyone’s Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race. Your reaching…”

Jackson’s original tweet in response to the fan has since been deleted. The fan had suggested that the Ravens let Lamar walk rather than hand him a massive $250M contract extension.

In response, Jackson wrote and deleted a comment saying, “Boy STFU y’all be cappin’ too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did shit but eat d**k!!”

Despite removing his reply from the platform, as we all know, the internet lives forever. Hensley ran the story later that evening including Jackson’s comments, suggesting that the Ravens QB had used an “anti-gay phrase” in his remark to the fan. Jackson, however, disagreed and called the allegation from Hensley a reach.

In the loss to the Jaguars, Lamar Jackson completed 16-of-32 pass attempts for 254 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. He rushed 14 times for a game-high 89 yards, too.