As if it needed any more, Thursday added a ton of confusion to the Lamar Jackson and Baltimore Ravens contract drama. Friday has not exactly cleared things up, but it does seem the star quarterback himself feels very enlightened and emboldened amid all of the rampant media and fan speculation.

The NFL released a memo that warned teams not to engage in talks with a man named Ken Francis, who they claimed would be trying to negotiate a contract on Jackson’s behalf. The All-Pro quickly pushed back against the assertion and revealed that the man in question is his business partner on a new mobile fitness venture.

The internet has kept buzzing nonetheless, however, which has apparently prompted Jackson to find solace in scripture.

“No weapon formed against me shall prosper,” he Tweeted Friday.



I’m the storm🌪️🌪️🌪️🌪️🌪️⚡️⚡️ — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 24, 2023

The Bible passage can be found in Isaiah 54:17, and can be interpreted to mean that none of the outside chatter will thwart Lamar Jackson. And when the dust settles, he will prevail. That could point to multiple things like finally signing a contract he deems worthy of his MVP talent or proving to everyone that he is a true top-tier quarterback who should no longer be doubted.

He followed up with another Tweet, saying “I’m the storm.” It has been a trying offseason for the 26-year-old, but he is embracing all of the controversy and doing his best to remain positive on his uncertain future.

Ravens fans are doing their best, too, but would probably do well to find their own inner strength as this saga continues.