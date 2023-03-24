The Lamar Jackson saga that has seen the Baltimore Ravens front office making both the star quarterback and interested teams jump through myriad hoops should he desire to leave Baltimore took an interesting turn on Thursday, as the NFL would send out an official memo to all 32 teams regarding Jackson and his business partner, Ken Francis.

In the memo, the NFL would make it clear that Francis is barred from negotiating any player contracts on behalf of Jackson or assisting him in any role akin to that of an agent because he isn’t a certified agent (h/t ESPN’s Jamison Hensley).

“As an uncertified person, Mr. Francis is prohibited from negotiating Offer Sheets or Player Contracts, or discussing potential trades on behalf of any NFL player or prospective player or assisting in or advising with respect to such negotiations.”

Though they would also point out that Jackson isn’t represented by an NFLPA certified agent at all, it’s very notable that the memo reads the following:

“Violation of this rule may result in disapproval of any Offer Sheet or resulting Player Contract entered into by Mr. Jackson and the new Club.”

Despite the strong message sent out by the NFL, both Francis and Jackson deny that the former had taken part in any negotiations for the 2019 MVP.

“I don’t speak for Lamar,” Francis tells ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, as he explicitly denies playing player agent for Jackson.

Jackson took to Twitter to write respond to the rumor that Francis was trying to negotiate a contract for him: “Stop Lying that man never tried to negotiate for me.”

As of this writing, the only definitive business link between Jackson and Francis lies in their marketing campaign for portable fitness equipment.