John Harbaugh has moves.

John Harbaugh has been doing well in dealing with his Baltimore Ravens this year. He lost a couple of weapons but managed to make Zay Flowers rise at his age. A lot of doubt surrounded Lamar Jackson but he turned him into an MVP candidate once again. They had issues with their line and secondary but all of them got fixed eventually. All of this culminated when they won over a hot Miami Dolphins team.

The Ravens' locker room was filled with celebration. Everyone was screaming. But, it was John Harbaugh who caught a lot of fans' eyes. His dancing was so meme-worthy and hilarious but no one in the team cared because it was their moment of triumph over the AFC, via Ari Meirov.

John Harbaugh celebrating in the #Ravens locker room is the best thing you'll watch today. 🤣pic.twitter.com/SoNMEOfqnH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 31, 2023

This celebration was more than earned. The Ravens steamrolled the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel could not do anything about the blowout. Lamar Jackson had bombs for days. He was not forcing anything and it led to an efficient night where he just missed three passes out of 21 attempts. This got the Ravens 321 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Gus Edwards gave the Ravens a boost by rushing for 16 carries which netted the team 68 yards and one trip to the end zone. To round it out, Zay Flowers and Isaiah Likely popped off in the receiving corps. Flowers only had three receptions but it got them 106 receiving yards and six points on the board. Likely was also the Ravens' weapon of choice for the end zone. He got the team two touchdowns in just two receptions.

Geno Stone and Roqun Smith were the people who terrorized Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' offense. Both snatched a pass from the opposing quarterback straight from the air for an interception.

Even was working hard in the flock. They deserve this.