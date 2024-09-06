There are a lot of odd things that quarterbacks do to get into rhythm. CJ Stroud and Dak Prescott practice their throwing motions with a variety of different equipment. Lamar Jackson was getting ready for the John Harbaugh-led Baltimore Ravens' Week 1 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes. While there are a lot of ways a signal caller can try to heat up, the reigning Most Valuable Player had a fun way to get a feel for the football.

Lamar Jackson was not practicing any throwing motions before he faced the Chiefs secondary. Instead, the Ravens quarterback was doing some between-the-legs dribble moves and showcasing his new jump shot. Clearly, he was just trying to have fun before the slugfest between him and Patrick Mahomes. However, some fans noticed how smooth his jumper was and had to compliment it.

“Yo that was actually smooth,” and “Holon his jumper looks kinda smooth ngl get him in the celeb game w CJ,” were common sentiments thrown around before kickoff.

Other members of the Ravens faithful were even seeing glimpses of a certain player from the Los Angeles Lakers, “Thought I was watching Lebron for a second.”

Some Ravens fans were just glad to see their signal caller this hyped up at the start of the season, “QB1 locked in. LET'S GO RAVENS!!!!!”

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense's performance so far

As of the moment, the Ravens signal-caller has the edge over Patrick Mahomes. Jackson has been doing everything for John Harbaugh's offense in the first quarter of action. So far, he has completed six out of his seven passing attempts for 58 yards. Moreover, he has also been a crucial part of their rushing game. The 2024 NFL MVP has carried the ball twice to give the Ravens 19 rushing yards. Will his effort carry over to the three remaining periods?