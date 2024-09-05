Since coming into the league, critics have doubted Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, but he continues to defy the odds and be a game-changer. Outside of what he does on the field, people wonder what his next move is because he doesn't have an agent or marketing team, but he once again proves the doubters wrong in that department. In an interview with the Washington Post, Lamar kept it real on how he feels about critics always on his case about certain things he does in his career.

“When people just giving me s—, like, ‘Oh, he needs to get an agent’ — I know what the f— I’m doing,” Jackson said. “I knew what I was doing all my life to get in this situation, so how the f— I’m not going to know now?”

Instead of hiring an agent who has experience with things such as contract negotiations and marketing tools, Jackson chose his mom to help him with the process.

“I don’t trust people. I’m not fixing to trust them to have my best interests,” Jackson said that he told his mom. “I only trust you. We had parent-teacher conferences, you had my best interests, right or wrong. You’re going to try to defend me. I’m going to say, ‘Yes ma’am, I did that,’ get my a– whooped when I get home, but you still got my best interests.”

Lamar Jackson does what's in the best interest of him

There's a reason why you don't see Lamar Jackson in commercials all the time, and it's because he's designed it that way. When it comes to making deals, he wants to make sure it doesn't just benefit the other party.

“Everything has got to be right. The writing has to be right. It’s got to be language I can comprehend and understand, and it can benefit both of us,” Lamar said.

“I don’t know how people go; I don’t care how people go. It’s my life. I worked hard to get here, so I’m not fixing to let you f— this up for me.”

It's obvious that Jackson knows what he's doing, and what he wants to focus on is winning football games. Jackson already has two NFL MVPs, and the only thing he's missing to his name now is a championship. He'll be on the road to accomplish that goal once again when he and the Ravens face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.

There's a good chance that the Ravens will once again be one of the top teams in the AFC once again, and they added some offensive power this offseason by signing running back Derrick Henry. If the offense and the defense click, the Ravens will be a dangerous team to play.