With the Baltimore Ravens winless after two weeks of the 2024 NFL regular season, Lamar Jackson and company put up a performance on Sunday good enough to ensure that they would finally break into the win column.

The Ravens pulled off a 28-25 win against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington in Week 3, thus ending Baltimore's drought. There was a sense of desperation on the part of Baltimore heading into the Dallas game, which was highlighted by a postgame comment by Jackson that had people turning their heads.

“We needed it bad, Jackson said when asked about how much the Ravens wanted to win in Week 3.

“I believe some people was on su*cide watch,” the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player added.

The Ravens came under fire in the fourth period when their 16-point lead at the start of the final period got trimmed down to just three points after a 19-point outburst by the Cowboys. Fortunately for Baltimore, it managed to hang on and come away with a victory.

Ravens prevent collapse in Week 3 win vs. Cowboys

In any case, it was a big win indeed for the Ravens. A 0-3 start to the season would have been brutal for Baltimore, especially with the Pittsburgh Steelers continuing to have success even without Russell Wilson. As things stand, the Steelers remain on top of the AFC North division with a 3-0 record after they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers at home on Sunday. At 1-2, the Ravens are tired with the Cleveland Browns in the division standings and head of the 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals, who have a game scheduled this Monday versus the Washington Commanders.

Against the Cowboys, the Ravens leaned on their explosive rushing attack led by the 1-2 punch of Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. Jackson had 87 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries while Henry blasted the Cowboys with 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Overall, the Ravens burned rubber for 274 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries. Jackson also went 12-of-15 for 182 passing yards and a touchdown.

Up next for the Ravens is another tough assignment in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills at home.