Ravens, Lamar Jackson hit with season-ending Rashod Bateman injury blow

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were hit with a gutting injury blow after John Harbaugh announced on Thursday that Rashod Bateman would be done for the season. Bateman, who has been dealing with a foot injury, will require surgery which will cost him the remainder of the 2022 campaign, via Ari Meirov.

Bateman’s foot injury, which is specifically being diagnosed as a Lisfranc injury, is something that has been plaguing him for multiple weeks now. Bateman doesn’t seem to have made the progress the Ravens were hoping for in recent weeks, prompting the team to send him in for the season-ending procedure.

It’s a huge loss for the Ravens, as Bateman had been one of the team’s key receivers. Now, Jackson and the rest of the offense will be down one of their top weapons, meaning everyone will need to step up as the Ravens continue to push for the playoffs.

The Ravens’ injury report ahead of Monday night’s clash vs. the Saints in Week 9 paints a grim picture ahead of the primetime showdown, and now the update to Bateman’s foot injury will only make things worse.

The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson a couple of weeks ago and while he has yet to feature for the team, there’s a good chance he’ll be activated in wake of the Bateman update.

Rashod Bateman has featured in six games this season, recording 15 receptions on 28 targets for 285 yards and two touchdowns. He was the team’s fourth-leading pass-catcher and had the third-most receiving yards on the Ravens prior to the season-ending injury blow.